RuneScape previews new nature-loving druids for you to help and/or rob incessantly

Remember defeating the Elder Gods in Gielinor? It turns out that this means nature is healing in RuneScape, and it is in fact healing very quickly, a fact that has summoned some druids to the Garden of Kharid that has sprouted up basically overnight. Players can help these druids in sussing out the cause behind this growth and travel the world looking for more sudden explosive growth. They can also take advantage of the fact that these druids are not very streetwise and just rob the heck out of them. They can even do both!

There’s honestly a lot coming along with this particular update, all of which is outlined in detail on the official site. What’s not outlined is that more lore is coming for the game in the form of new comics made my longtime industry publisher Titan. These new comics will expand the lore and stories of both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, so if you have some deep-seated attachment to the game’s setting, you have something to look forward to!

BREAKING! Titan, and game developer @Jagex are delighted to announce a multi-platform publishing program of comics, graphic novels, original fiction, and coloring books for the popular fantasy video game franchise, @RuneScape & @OldSchoolRS, in 2023!https://t.co/GcTHf9tKAQ pic.twitter.com/2N7RizRY7Y — @ComicsTitan (@ComicsTitan) November 1, 2022