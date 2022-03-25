Conan Chop Chop crushes bugs and finally makes that snake door cutscene skippable

You’re going to die in Conan Chop Chop. A lot. And every time you did and you decided to try a different character, you had to sit there and watch a cutscene where a snake wriggles up a big door. As of the game’s latest update, players no longer have to sit there and watch as that stupid snake does its stupid thing on the stupid door that I’ll never open because I keep dying ARRGH.

Other highlights of the patch include some visual improvements to spike traps, mystic pillars, and the character Belit, updates to the XP earning formula, and a sizeable list of bug fixes that address game stability in single player and multiplayer, UI visuals, and a rare occurrence when a purchased charm would be deleted instead of equipped. For the most part, though, I’ll be glad to see that freaking snake door thing go into the fire.