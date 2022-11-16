WoW, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone, and more to sunset in China following failed Blizzard-Netease licensing deal

Last week, as part of its Q3 2022 investor report, Activision-Blizzard included what we described as an ominous note about its apparent difficulties negotiating a new licensing deal with Chinese counterpart NetEase, specifically in regard to partnerships set to expire in January of next year. We’d speculated that the worst-case scenario would be the loss of Blizzard’s games in the region, and unfortunately, that speculation has become a reality, as late this evening Activision-Blizzard announced that the companies will be suspending most of its game services in China as a result of those failed negotiations – and that means effectively sunsetted MMORPGs and multiplayer titles across the board, perhaps permanently if Blizzard can’t find a solution.

It’s a huge roster of games going dark, with the main exception being Diablo Immortal, which we already knew was organized under a different licensing agreement.

“Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. announced today that it will be suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase, Inc. on January 23, 2023. This includes World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch, the StarCraft series, Diablo III, and Heroes of the Storm®. Diablo Immortal co-development and publishing is covered under a separate agreement between the two companies. Blizzard Entertainment has had licensing agreements with NetEase since 2008, covering the publication of these Blizzard titles in China. The two parties have not reached a deal to renew the agreements that is consistent with Blizzard’s operating principles and commitments to players and employees, and the agreements are set to expire in January 2023. We will suspend new sales in the coming days and Chinese players will be receiving details of how this will work soon.”

Readers will recall that disagreements between Blizzard and NetEase have previously led to the cancellation of a Warcraft mobile title codenamed Neptune; we also saw Diablo Immortal delayed in China earlier this year. Activision-Blizzard had previously maintained that the NetEase publishing deal accounted for 3% of Activision-Blizzard’s 2021 net revenues, but of course they make up significantly more of Blizzard’s revenues themselves.

Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra says that the company is “looking for alternatives to bring [its] games back to players in the future.” Our sympathies for the Chinese players who are the victims of these sunsets.