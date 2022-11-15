Massively OP Podcast Episode 396: Crowfalling

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Crowfall’s demise, Blue Protocol’s return, SWTOR’s new planet, New World’s continuing rise, lots of MMO patches, and tons of Q3 studio financials.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: Crowfall goes offline
- News: Blue Protocol is back on the table
- News: SWTOR announces a big content update for this winter
- News: New World’s fresh start servers give it a shot in the arm
- Financials: Blizzard, Pearl Abyss, Square Enix, and NCsoft
- Patches: DDO, Neverwinter, Blade and Soul, EVE, GW2, and ESO
- Mailbag: Shadowbane, Second Life, Ultima Online, and Secret World thoughts
- Outro
