Wrath Classic servers unexpectedly experience the Scourge Invasion ahead of schedule

Chris Neal
In one of those “happy accidents” that Bob Ross liked to talk about, WoW Classic’s servers experienced what’s described by the devs as “a surprise [to them], but all in all, a welcome one”: The Scourge Invasion ticked off earlier than anticipated after the Zombie Plague ended. Much, much earlier.

The devs had originally scheduled the Scourge Invasion event to kick off 168 hours after the Zombie Plague. However, with the exception of the Eranikus server, everyone got flooded by angry Scourge 72 hours after the Plague; Erankius was spared the random event because the Plague wasn’t started on that server yet.

In spite of the mistake, the devs are rolling with it, since the clearing of the Scourge Invasion lines up with Northrend’s opening at 6:00 p.m. EDT on September 26th, so if you’re about to hop into one of the Wrath Classic servers, be ready for a little bit of a surprise.

source: official forums
