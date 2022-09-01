V Rising delays its first major content patch into 2023

Vampire survival MMO V Rising dominated the gaming landscape back in early summer, with 2.5M copies sold and 150,000 peak players. So you might think the game is preparing a big fall update to capitalize on the hype as it’s fading away. But you’d be wrong. According to Stunlock Studios, its first content patch has been pushed off to next year.

“[W]e’ve realized we’ll have to do some serious, deep systemic work on the game,” the studio says in its latest dev blog. “V Rising is a complex project, and every added feature affects other loops of the game; significant changes require re-work and fixes across the board. While we were initially hoping to bring our first content update this year, we recognize that trying to push out content on old and outdated systems in the middle of a rework will only serve to slow down production time overall. Our first big content update for V Rising is now slated for 2023, and it will be massive!”

The plans will apparently focus on the development of castles, servants, new biomes, a world expansion, new weapons, abilities, new PvE enemies, fishing, PvP, castle territory, and a range of balancing fixes on things like repair and build costs. Sound improvements and controller support, along with other quality-of-life adustments, are also apparently on the table.

“Focusing on massive ‘expansion-ish’ patches gives the marketing team more time to build strong campaigns to ensure that everyone will hear about the next update both before and when it lands,” the team remarks. Given how the peak playerbase has fallen to 12K with an average of 5.5K in the last month, we’re hoping the players stick around to see it.