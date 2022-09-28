Overwatch 2 plans to combat player toxicity and secure accounts with a ‘defense matrix’

Wrath what? Blizzard doesn’t have time to think about the immediate past when it has another launch coming right around the corner. Next week, on October 4th, Overwatch 2 is coming to you loud, proud, and free-to-play.

Of course, the title won’t be arriving tabula rasa; Blizzard’s team shooter franchise sports a shaky history of toxic player behavior and other concerning issues. This is something the studio hopes to quell, at least to a degree, with Overwatch 2 and a new initiative that it’s calling “Defense Matrix.”

This initiative is made up of several different elements. Overwatch 2 will require players to tie their account to a phone for security, use machine learning to identify disruptive behavior, restrict features to new players, and remove general chat in game menus.

Overwatch 2 gives us the chance to continue to level-up and iterate on our systems to combat disruptive behavior and cheating in ways that a simple update wouldn’t allow,” Blizzard said.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
