World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is live now

No king rules forever, folks… unless that king rules and then stops ruling and then someone decides to plop him back on the throne in hopes that you really want that rush of nostalgia. In other words, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King is now out for players worldwide, letting everyone take a trip back to Northrend like it was November 13th, 2008, all over again – aside from the fact that you’ve already been able to make a new Death Knight in WoW Classic for some time now.

The launch of this particular Classic expansion has been somewhat fraught, from a pre-patch event that started earlier than scheduled to that same event abruptly ending with no warning well before the actual expansion launch. That’s not getting into the plethora of changes being made to this particular expansion, ranging from removing the expansion’s dungeon finder, massively changing the previously open-world PvP zone of Wintergrasp, adding in quest helpers after initially not wanting them, and discussing adding a new form of Heroic+ dungeon runs. So it’s actually very different from how things were back in November 13th, 2008, aside from the fact that you are now 14 years older. The important thing is you can play the expansion now, though.