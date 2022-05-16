WoW Classic interview doubles down on Wrath Classic’s lack of a dungeon finder

If fans hoping that community pressure might convince Blizzard to change its mind on the controversial decision to exclude a dungeon finder from the upcoming Wrath Classic, that hope is dimming by the day at this point. In a new interview with Wowhead, Blizzard Lead Software Engineer Brian Birmingham affirmed that the studio isn’t planning to reverse this decision.

Instead, Birmingham said that Blizzard is looking at World of Warcraft’s past and current LFG systems for “inspiration and ideas” as to encouraging and facilitating teaming. “The biggest problem with Burning Crusade’s tool is just that it’s not widely used, so we’d like to make it more enticing by streamlining its interface or adding an incentive to try it,” he said.

Birmingham also confirmed that race and faction change services won’t come with Wrath Classic. He said that the team is debating how raid lockouts work in Wrath and that players should not worry about any restrictions with dual talent specs.