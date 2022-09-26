Wolcen Lords of Mayhem moves to a new backend this week, plans more controller features and balancing

This week, the multiplayer ARPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is making a big move. A new in-house backend solution has been developed, and the team has begun the migration to that solution today, September 26th. The process will be a roughly week-long affair, expected to finish on Thursday, September 29th. Obviously, this means characters won’t be accessible, but player friend lists will also be regrettably wiped out; here’s hoping you took notes.

This backend adjustment is part of the game’s plans shared at the end of August, which include some more controller features like rumble functionality, analog stick deadzones (to combat drift), support for PlayStation controllers, and (at long last) remappable buttons. That same dev blog also detailed some overall balance plans that include tweaking unique items to make them more useful and assessment of weapon parity, with particular focus on two-handed weapons. Players should expect these changes as well as skill balancing updates in Chapter 4.



