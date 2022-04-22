World of Warcraft Classic interview confirms that there will be no servers for The Burning Crusade Classic at launch

Was World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade your favorite expansion of all the various updates for World of Warcraft? Were you hoping to be able to live there even after the next expansion arrived to the Classic servers? Too bad, buckaroo, you’re getting your Wrath of the Lich King servers and you’re going to like it, because a recent interview with technical designer Tim Jones and production director Patrick Dawson on Wowhead confirms that there will not be TBC-era servers available at expansion launch. Maybe in the future, but not right away.

Dawson and Jones also discuss other changes being made to Wrath of the Lich King Classic, ranging from the removal of Arena teams to be replaced with individual ratings to the (highly controversial) complete removal of the expansion’s dungeon finder. You can check out the whole interview here if you’d like a few more details about planned implementation of features like race changes and realm transfers.