Blizzard tells Wrath Classic players that new fresh start servers might not have transfers open after 90 days

So players who wanted fresh start servers for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic are getting their wish. (Since people who want the actual Wratch of the Lich King experience on WoW Classic are not getting their wish, this was far from a given.) But more than a few people were worried about that announcement, as it stated that the fresh start realms would not be open for transfers for 90 days, prompting many people to worry that transfers would open on day 91 and the servers would immediately be destroyed in terms of community/economy/priceless beautiful spun glass fiction.

Blizzard’s community managers have thus taken to the forums to reassure players that the announcement stated transfers would not be open for at least 90 days, marking that duration as the minimum. There is no certain decision that transfers will open after 91 days or 191 days or 991 days; it just means that they will definitely not be open any sooner than after 90 days of the fresh start servers being available. So if you were worried about people transferring in rather than leveling the old-fashioned way starting on day 91, don’t be worried.