WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King beta is coming later this summer

While Blizzard’s announcement that Wrath Classic is coming to World of Warcraft came as a surprise to [checks notes] absolutely no one, perhaps not everyone prognosticated that the second expansion in WoW Classic’s domain would arrive in 2022.

Of course, the big follow-up question — other than “What were you thinking by not including the dungeon finder?” — is “When?” While we don’t have a date for the release yet, in a new interview with Shack News, World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale said that the beta test should roll out later this summer.

“We’re really excited to get Wrath on beta in the next two to three months. It’s important to us because some of the changes we’re thinking about making will be informed by the community,” she said.

The relevant quote is at 25:27 below.