Camelot Unchained takes a significant step to opening up a European server

Promising that European players will not be treated as “second-class citizens” in Camelot Unchained, Mark Jacobs and City State Entertainment are running an EU server test in Germany this weekend with hopes to have it be a more permanent fixture come summer. The name of this shard? Esclabor.

“I’ve been talking about opening up a European server for quite some time,” Jacobs said. “This falls under the category of ‘things we could have done later’ but I wanted to do it now, so we could have it ready for the upcoming summer. And this is not a ‘one-shot’ test; testing on our European server(s) will now become part of our testing regiment so that our devs/backers will always see what it’s like to be on the ‘other side of the pond’ while playing CU.

In addition to the news of the EU server, Camelot Unchained is working on the siege ability tree, NPC behavior upgrades, client and launcher improvements, and more animations for heavy fighters.

“I hope that this update and future ones show you that our commitment to CU hasn’t wavered even if I haven’t been ‘front and center’ over the last few months,” Jacobs said.