Final Fantasy XIV reminds players not to use third-party tools as the Dragonsong Ultimate race comes to an end

The race to collect the world first clear of Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate) in Final Fantasy XIV has come to an end, but it’s also re-ignited the ongoing discussion among the community about third-party addons. The first clear coincided with some mechanical callouts being audibly automated (during a stream resulting in the world-first clear), which resulted in producer and director Naoki Yoshida taking the time to pen a letter once again asking for players to… you know… not do that. And not just because it’s against the terms of service.

The first teams to clear Dragonsong's Reprise (Ultimate) have emerged. Congratulations!

For those of you who are still progressing, good luck as you continue pushing on at your own pace!

❗️We'd like to add something about 3rd-party tools, so please read our next tweet. (1/2)

— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 9, 2022