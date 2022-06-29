Blizzard reassures players that Wrath of the Lich King Classic will in fact have quest helper features in it

So let’s recap. Recently, an interview with lead software engineer Brian Birmingham and principal systems designer Kris Zierhut on the WoW Classic team had been making its way around the World of Warcraft community, as it included Birmingham stating that Wrath of the Lich King Classic would not feature the quest helping features like automatic waypoints that were added late in the expansion’s life. This struck many people as another example of the team on the expansion removing features that were well-remembered from Wrath and also kind of pointlessly annoying, since everyone had an add-on installed to do all of that anyway. But take heart: It turns out that interview from April is inaccurate and those features will be in Wrath Classic!

Of course, equally worth notation is the fact that the interview is not inaccurate because it was saying something that was never true; it was true at the time, but the official statement is just that “our thinking has changed quite a bit on this since then.” So this was the plan, but for whatever reason this pointlessly annoying omission wound up getting nixed along the way. “Hooray for #SomeChanges,” shouted nobody.