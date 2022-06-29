EverQuest II officially launches its 64-bit servers and client

The slow, inexorable march of technological advancement has once again forced an old game to adapt to more current requirements. Yesterday saw EverQuest II make the 64-bit switch for both its server infrastructure and its game client.

Of course, this update wasn’t a surprise, as Darkpaw Games put out a notice this past March about the upgrade and what it means for the MMORPG, and players joined in to test the tech in the game’s test server that same month, but now it’s all official-like.

The switch to 64-bit is being particularly praised as a way for the game’s stability and latency to improve, and the announcement also promises that there will be “more big projects on the way” in terms of improving performance. This upgrade does now change the game’s minimum and optimal system requirements, so those who are running some older rigs may want to take a moment and read the details. Otherwise, it’s all 64 bits from here on out.