Skull and Bones has been delayed into 2023 – its fifth major public delay since 2017

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Skull and Bones is being delayed. Again.

Ubisoft made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon, saying that feedback from its testing “convinced [it that it] could use a bit of extra time to polish and balance the experience even further.” The new launch plan is now March 9th of 2023, and Ubisoft is promising more testing and an “open beta in the near future.”

By our count, this marks at least the fifth major public delay for the beleaguered pirate game; it was announced and demo’d at E3 in 2017, then delayed repeatedly since then along with its supposed 2019 TV show. The end-of-2022 window, revealed earlier this year, also now won’t be met.