Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones has been delayed for at least the fourth time

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones isn’t dead, but it may as well be, given how long this thing has lingered in development. It was announced and demo’d at E3 in 2017 (yep we liked it), but it’s seen one delay after another, putting to rest any worries we might have had about butting up against Sea of Thieves and definitely casting down on the TV show Ubi said was happening in 2019. Last year, the company boldly declared that the game’s production had been in “full swing with a new vision” and promised a “comeback next year,” meaning 2021.
In any case, it won’t surprise you to learn that’s not happening either. During the company’s earnings call this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guilemot addressed an analyst question about all the delays, admitting that it’s been pushed off until at least April 1st, 2022; he also suggested that additional studios are now helping Ubisoft Singapore on the project.
The news came as part of Ubisoft’s first quarter revenue report, which showed revenues up 39% in 2020 compared to 2019.
On the upside at least they didn’t release a broken game as an Early Access title, then take people’s money and develop the game after the fact. Hopefully once it’s ready it will be worth the wait.
IIRC they did some big pivots with development a year or two back that made sense with the delays, I’m wondering now if this additional work is to F2P-ify it to fit in with their new strategy of AAA’s and big budget F2P games.
I’m sad, because while Sea of Thieves isn’t super appealing to me, I do want to get my pirate on again. I guess I can go back and finally install/play Black Flag while I’m waiting.