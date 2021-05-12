Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones has been delayed for at least the fourth time

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones isn’t dead, but it may as well be, given how long this thing has lingered in development. It was announced and demo’d at E3 in 2017 (yep we liked it), but it’s seen one delay after another, putting to rest any worries we might have had about butting up against Sea of Thieves and definitely casting down on the TV show Ubi said was happening in 2019. Last year, the company boldly declared that the game’s production had been in “full swing with a new vision” and promised a “comeback next year,” meaning 2021.

In any case, it won’t surprise you to learn that’s not happening either. During the company’s earnings call this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guilemot addressed an analyst question about all the delays, admitting that it’s been pushed off until at least April 1st, 2022; he also suggested that additional studios are now helping Ubisoft Singapore on the project.

The news came as part of Ubisoft’s first quarter revenue report, which showed revenues up 39% in 2020 compared to 2019.