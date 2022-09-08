Wil Wheaton joins Star Trek Online as Mirror Wesley in next week’s Ascension launch

Star Trek Online is well-known for scoring big-name Star Trek names as voice actors, but today’s reveal on Star Trek Day might be one of the most surprising: Wil Wheaton will join the game as evil Wesley in the game’s next expansion, dubbed Ascension.

“Things have escalated in the Mirror Universe, as the Terran emperor is attempting to control The Other, the Mirror version of V’ger – a dangerous entity of tremendous power. Up until this point, the identity of the leader behind the Terran Empire’s strategic incursions into the Prime Universe has remained a secret,” Cryptic says. “However, players team up with former enemy-turned-ally, Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson from Deep Space Nine) and learn that the Emperor is none other than the Mirror version of Wesley Crusher from The Next Generation (voiced by Wil Wheaton). In order to stop the Terran Emperor from threatening both the Prime and Mirror Universes, the Federation will need to stop him from controlling The Other, all while fighting off his forces led by the dreaded Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman from Discovery).”

Players won’t have long to wait; Ascension launches on PC September 13th with consoles to follow. It’ll include the new Eye of the Storm featured episode, a new five-person ground-based TFO called Storm Chasers, the new Emperor’s Will event with a T6 Terran Somerville starship as the reward, and a new “elite officer upgrade system that allows players to upgrade bridge officers.”

Source: Press release