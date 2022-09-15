Elite Dangerous releases its 4.0 codebase update and Aftermath narrative to all PC players today

Today marks an apparent new beginning for PC players of Elite: Dangerous as the promised 4.0 codebase update has been dispatched to players today along with the beginning of its Aftermath narrative. The news went out to players yesterday on the forums, followed by a bulletin on Twitter, a live update forum thread that kept players abreast of updates, and as of right now, confirmation of known issues.

For those who don’t remember, 4.0 is meant to bring a number of benefits to the game overall, including more stability, easier development update processes, and new narrative features according to an earlier interview with some of Frontier Developments’ senior devs. On the subject of narrative, today also marks the start of Aftermath, which has been kicked off with Thargoids entering occupied space and multiple sightings of “Stargoids” traveling to the Bubble.

