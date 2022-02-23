What to expect from Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 33, launching March 14 for PC

Listen, I know February is brimming with MMO stuff, but Elder Scrolls Online would like you not to forget it’s got a thing coming too. On March 14th, we’re getting the first major content drop for the game of 2022, with both the free Update 33 and the paid Ascending Tide DLC. We already know the DLC is focused on dungeons, so today’s dev blog homes in on the tentpole features of the free-for-everyone patch.

For starters, ZeniMax is ensuring that “most” achievements will be account-wide starting with the update, which will not only make alting more fun but improve the game’s database situation, according to the studio.

“To ensure that ESO’s performance can keep up and grow with the game’s new experiences, most achievements will become account-wide with Update 33. This means that an achievement that you’ve earned on any one of your characters may also be considered completed across all your characters. By consolidating achievements, we can retain and improve the way the game handles this type of data and the overall experience. With the database’s overall footprint reduced, it will more performant across the board, which may manifest itself in faster load screens and improved performance on other database-heavy operations. Most importantly, this change helps keep the game performant as we continue to add new content and achievements in the future. This change also creates a whole new world of opportunities for your account and characters. For example, Titles rewarded via achievements will become account-wide, allowing you to use them on any character regardless of which one first earned it.”

Plus, PvP players can expect new rewards, the Undaunted skill line will advance with reputation from four-person dungeons, and the Deconstruction Assistant will be available in the game’s cash shop for those players who just need to “deconstruct all manner of items on the fly.”

Console players will watch from the sidelines as PC players dive in March 14th; it’s set to launch on PlayStation and Xbox come March 29th.

Curious about all that's coming with Update 33? Get a peek at what’s on the way in our preview article. 👀 https://t.co/2qABNI8kk2 pic.twitter.com/E8IvULWZZn — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) February 23, 2022