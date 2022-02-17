Star Citizen kicks off a new free fly event as players raise alarms over changes to the ship buyback program

Star Citizen studio CIG appears to continue courting new money over old money. Following the dustup over the phrasing of a roadmap change, the game’s official forums are once again on fire over changes to the game’s ship upgrade system aka CCUs, specifically with regard to buying back previously discounted ships.

One of the top threads calls out changes to terms of buybacks, noting that ships that were on Warbond discount could previously be bought back at the discounted price, but a change made on February 8th removed that provision. This has once more raised a number of rancorous threads as well as posts from other backers who argue that CIG can change any terms it wants to.

Meanwhile, Star Citizen is looking to get some new money blood into the game with a free fly event that will run between today, February 17th, until Friday, February 25th. This event will open up alpha 3.16, the Jumptown 2.0 and Ninetails Lockdown dynamic events, and a lineup of ships including the Nomad, Cutlass Black, and Prospector among others.