SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith expansion is live today – here’s the new ILM cinematic trailer

Star Wars The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith expansion won’t be delaying again: It’s finally launching today. And to usher in the first expansion since 2019, BioWare is unleashing a collaboration with ILM in the form of a cinematic launch trailer this morning.

Legacy of the Sith, of course, was first announced in July of 2021 and promises the planet of Manaan, a new military campaign storyline, and of course, the new combat styles system. We’re expecting the servers up at 1 p.m. EST today, if all goes well, though patching began an hour ago.

“The launch of Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith on February 15 will continue the year-long 10th Anniversary Celebration for the beloved MMORPG which will provide players with an array of new content, updates and in-game activities throughout 2022. In addition to the expansive next chapter in the thrilling storyline of Star Wars: The Old Republic, the highly anticipated Combat Styles feature will add an all-new level of customization for a character’s weapons and abilities giving players even more options to create the Star Wars character of their dreams.”

Back in November, MOP’s Larry Everett spoke to BioWare Creative Director Charles Boyd about the expansion and what to expect from – and from the team going forward. Check that out, along with the patch notes, while you get ready to play!