Valentine’s Day around the MMORPG genre, 2022 edition

Yes, you’re probably going to have to look away from video games at some point today and recognize the fact that it’s Valentine’s Day and make all the prescribed offerings to the love gods. But after you’ve consumed all the chocolates and made all the heart-eyes, you’re probably going back to the games. Alas, it’s still Valentine’s Day in all the games too! At least these MMOs. Have fun in there!

We probably missed a few in here – let us (and everyone else) know in the comments!