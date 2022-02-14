Valentine’s Day around the MMORPG genre, 2022 edition

Yes, you’re probably going to have to look away from video games at some point today and recognize the fact that it’s Valentine’s Day and make all the prescribed offerings to the love gods. But after you’ve consumed all the chocolates and made all the heart-eyes, you’re probably going back to the games. Alas, it’s still Valentine’s Day in all the games too! At least these MMOs. Have fun in there!
Dark Age of Camelot marks Valentine’s Day with new and returning quests - While Dark Age of Camelot is an MMORPG that's all about RvR conflict, that doesn't mean the game can't get into the loving spirit of Valentine's Day. For proof, you…
The MOP Up: Fiesta Online logs into the Realm of Love - "The loveliest season of the year has begun and the little bees are busy transporting love letters from town to town. Bells are ringing softly in the background and your…
DC Universe Online’s GU120 is live with the Love Conquers All event - DC Universe Online rolled out its Valentine's day festivities with last night's GU 120 in the form of a seasonal event dubbed Love Conquers All. "Enter the Tunnel of Love…
EverQuest and EverQuest II find true love with their Valentine events - Erollisi Day is sweeping over the lands of Norrath, and both games in the EverQuest franchise are celebrating the "power of love" -- and the power of player retention when…
Crowfall tasks players with confectionery crafting for Valkyntine’s Day - I have to admit that I didn't imagine that Crowfall would have a Valentine's day event queues up, what with its population struggles and holiday sale to an investor who…
Black Desert PC marks Valentine’s Day with a chocolate-powered in-game raffle event - Black Desert on PC has now officially deemed that chocolate boxes are a form of currency. That's just a part of the game's Valentine's Day event that has kicked off…
World of Warcraft unveils its Valentine’s Day event for both retail and Classic - Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and no, in this particular case we're not referring to the begrudging changes being made to the faction divide in the game.…
Skyforge’s Valentine’s Day event features matchmaking quests, new cosmetics, and hostile flowers - When we mention "hostile flowers" in the Valentine's Day event going on now in Skyforge, we don't mean that player characters are seeing their allergies flare up; we mean literal…
PlanetSide 2 PC adds a Valentine’s Day directive and cash shop items, makes further Oshur tweaks - Love is in the air in the PC version of PlanetSide 2. Or at least bolts from a Valentine's-themed crossbow are in the air. Which is kind of like the…
Warframe’s Echoes of War update is live today with Star Days and new customizations - Every platform that Warframe is on (which is all of them) is seeing a fresh update arrive to them today. The Echoes of War update is going live today on…
Black Desert’s Gyfin Rhasia Temple underground rework is live in today’s update - You know it's a Wednesday when Black Desert's PC version has released no less than 11 announcement posts on its front page. Chief among them is the patch itself, which in addition…
New World had to disable its Valentine’s cosmetics over… crash bugs - Lost Ark may be Amazon's new baby, but that doesn't mean New World is being entirely neglected, even with an ever-ensmallening playerbase. This week, New World added a new item…
Trove’s Heckbugs in Love Valentine’s event has returned through February 22 - Trove is once again joining in the Valentine's day MMO spirit, though it's a little bit on the sad side this year, seeing the Defiance-themed heckbug (hellbugs) when Defiance itself…
Blade and Soul will be the Valentine’s date you can’t get this year - Hey, can we talk real right now? It's not your fault that you peaked with Valentine's Day in the sixth grade when you got 32 cardboard cards and a brief…
RuneScape kicks off a Slayer-boosting event and details a Valentine’s-themed Treasure Hunter - The start of the week in RuneScape means the usual weekly newsletter full of update details. At the top of the list is a War's Reckoning event that's all about…
Dauntless patches in more island event tweaks and prepares to celebrate Valentine’s Day - It's Love, Slayer Style (cue the theme) as the latest patch for Dauntless is readying itself to celebrate Valentine's Day with the return of Saint's Bond. The lovey-dovey event will…
Ultima Online preps 25-year vet rewards, Valentine’s gifts, and castle designs - Ultima Online is readying another patch as of this week, but don't get overly excited: This one's mostly focused on rewards. Actually, do get excited, as some of these rewards…
Final Fantasy XI prepares Valentione’s Day celebrations for next week - Love is in the air in Final Fantasy XI starting on February 8th, for both the various lovelorn citizens of Vana'diel and the chocobos in need of mates. Can you…
Final Fantasy XIV plans to dress up your chocobo for Valentione’s Day - It's time for another Valentione's Day in Final Fantasy XIV as part of the non-stop onslaught of events in the game, and as will likely surprise no one who has been…
RIFT dataminers uncover new content as hellbugs arrive for Valentine’s Day - Good news, RIFT fans, there's actually a new patch with stuff to datamine! It's been a really long time, as is noted in the datamining post on The Ghar Station; 313 days,…
Massively on the Go: February Pokemon GO events are a love/hate relationship - Some things are staying the same in Pokemon GO this February: weekly 1 coin Remote Raid Passes, the return of old Mega and Tier 5 raid pokemon, a useless-seeming Community Day target (Hoppip), and…
Hellbugs and love hugs keep RIFT’s community busy - As the long-suffering RIFT community waits to see what may happen to their MMO, they have a couple of distractions to keep them busy during these winter months. [AL:Rift]First up…
We probably missed a few in here – let us (and everyone else) know in the comments!
