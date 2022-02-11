DC Universe Online’s GU120 is live with the Love Conquers All event

DC Universe Online rolled out its Valentine’s day festivities with last night’s GU 120 in the form of a seasonal event dubbed Love Conquers All.

“Enter the Tunnel of Love in 2022 with new Base Items, Feats and Styles! The Star Sapphires are again making an effort to rekindle the love lost in Gotham City. Mister Freeze knows what the Zamaron crystals are capable of and has hatched a plan to bring his wife Nora back by integrating their crystals into his cryogenic technology. This misuse of the crystals is extremely dangerous and could cause an exothermic reaction that would destroy the entire city! Check the Events tab in the On Duty menu for “Love’s Battlefield” to aid the Star Sapphires (Heroes) or Mister Freeze (Villains).”

There’s a bit more to the patch, including the Joker’s Legacy time capsule, a bunch of bug fixes, and a new option for Omnibus that allows players to multi-queue for it solos, duos, alerts, and raids.