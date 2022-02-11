Hearthstone gets a mini-set February 15, Overwatch adds ‘over-the-top’ heroes in Experimental

While a lot of attention is understandably focused on the Eternity’s End update, that doesn’t mean other Blizzard games aren’t seeing updates (unless you’re HOTS; sorry MOBA fans). Specifically, Hearthstone and Overwatch have gotten some updates of note.

The bigger news out of Hearthstone’s newest patch is the arrival of the Alterac Valley expansion’s mini-set Onyxia’s Lair, which is landing on Tuesday, February 15th, bringing 35 new cards that will be revealed over the next few days. The patch otherwise has new Battleground heroes, new buddies, and info on a limited time event in Mercenaries mode that starts on Tuesday, February 22nd.

As for Overwatch, the Experimental mode saw an update yesterday, introducing what are described as “over-the-top balance changes.” These adjustments to characters include D.Va getting the ability to slowly fall when the jump button is held, Symmetra moving to the support role, and a nerfing to all tank characters’ CC abilities. This limited time Experiemntal card touches on every character in the roster, so those still in the team-based shooter might want to read the notes and judge how “over-the-top” these tweaks truly are.



Infinite flight DVa?✅

Symmetra as a Support?✅ These are just a few highlights from the new Experimental Card featuring over-the-top balance changes designed by @mL7support, @LemonKiwi_, @JWantedL & @jakeow. 👀 Check out the rest https://t.co/kz1QDM32Ns pic.twitter.com/f4CRfKWgne — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 10, 2022