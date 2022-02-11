Hearthstone gets a mini-set February 15, Overwatch adds ‘over-the-top’ heroes in Experimental

Chris Neal
While a lot of attention is understandably focused on the Eternity’s End update, that doesn’t mean other Blizzard games aren’t seeing updates (unless you’re HOTS; sorry MOBA fans). Specifically, Hearthstone and Overwatch have gotten some updates of note.

The bigger news out of Hearthstone’s newest patch is the arrival of the Alterac Valley expansion’s mini-set Onyxia’s Lair, which is landing on Tuesday, February 15th, bringing 35 new cards that will be revealed over the next few days. The patch otherwise has new Battleground heroes, new buddies, and info on a limited time event in Mercenaries mode that starts on Tuesday, February 22nd.

As for Overwatch, the Experimental mode saw an update yesterday, introducing what are described as “over-the-top balance changes.” These adjustments to characters include D.Va getting the ability to slowly fall when the jump button is held, Symmetra moving to the support role, and a nerfing to all tank characters’ CC abilities. This limited time Experiemntal card touches on every character in the roster, so those still in the team-based shooter might want to read the notes and judge how “over-the-top” these tweaks truly are.

sources: Hearthstone website, Overwatch website
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
