Final Fantasy XIV plans to dress up your chocobo for Valentione’s Day

It’s time for another Valentione’s Day in Final Fantasy XIV as part of the non-stop onslaught of events in the game, and as will likely surprise no one who has been involved in prior years, Lisette de Valentione has arrived from Ishgard and gotten herself in over her head yet again. You would think at some point she would learn her lesson, but no, it’s up to adventurers to come swoop in once more and rescue her celebrations with the event once it kicks off on February 8th.

