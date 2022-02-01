Star Citizen celebrates Lunar New Year with hidden red envelopes and ship paints for sale

It’s the Year of the Monkey! In Star Citizen’s universe, anyway. To celebrate the in-game 2952 and real-world 2022 Lunar New Year, CIG has brought back an in-game event that sees red envelopes hiding around locations in the Stanton system that can be sold to vendors for a chunk of credits. The game is also selling red and gold ship paints from last year and new ones for this year, just in case fans want to give CIG some real money (red envelopes optional).

The Lunar New Year event is just the start of another week of events, with a roadmap update slated for Wednesday, the next episode of Inside Star Citizen that takes a look at ship-to-ship refueling features among other things on Thursday, and a video on Friday with Director of Graphics Engineering Ali Brown answering player questions about graphics and graphics tech. In the meantime, it’s time to go envelope hunting.