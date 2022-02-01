Star Citizen celebrates Lunar New Year with hidden red envelopes and ship paints for sale

Chris Neal
It’s the Year of the Monkey! In Star Citizen’s universe, anyway. To celebrate the in-game 2952 and real-world 2022 Lunar New Year, CIG has brought back an in-game event that sees red envelopes hiding around locations in the Stanton system that can be sold to vendors for a chunk of credits. The game is also selling red and gold ship paints from last year and new ones for this year, just in case fans want to give CIG some real money (red envelopes optional).

The Lunar New Year event is just the start of another week of events, with a roadmap update slated for Wednesday, the next episode of Inside Star Citizen that takes a look at ship-to-ship refueling features among other things on Thursday, and a video on Friday with Director of Graphics Engineering Ali Brown answering player questions about graphics and graphics tech. In the meantime, it’s time to go envelope hunting.

source: official site (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $400M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
