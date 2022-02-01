RuneScape tunes up some combat pets and gives 20-year subscribers a not-so-subtle cape

At what point does a free cosmetic item cross the line into being something your character would not be caught dead wearing regardless? This might be the question veteran players of RuneScape are going to have to answer, as those who have been subscribed to the game for 20 years in total are getting a horrible-looking veteran cape that probably only makes sense to wear if your character is a pro wrestler by the name of Double X the Superflex. Or maybe you love having two giant X’s on your back; you do you.

Ugly capes notwithstanding, this week has also seen another weekly patch that tunes up some lesser-used familiars in order to bring them more in line with the optimal Ripper Demon. Specifically, the Hellhound, the Blood Reaver, and the Kal’gerion Demon have seen some buffing. The week’s patch has also applied a round of general fixes to icons, achievements, and other various bits and bobs in the MMORPG. The patch notes can be read in the relevant section of the game’s weekly newsletter.