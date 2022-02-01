RIFT gets a small new patch for dataminers to pick apart

Good news, RIFT fans, there’s actually a new patch with stuff to datamine! It’s been a really long time, as is noted in the datamining post on The Ghar Station; 313 days, to be specific. The less-good news is that this particular patch is definitely on the small side with only a few new things to pick out of the patch for mining, but after 313 days without anything to datamine whatsoever it’s still a nice uptick in content just the same.

So far, what’s been mined out are some new icons, a new spider model, and a new hellbug minion model. That is perhaps not terribly exciting, but as noted, it’s the first patch of any sort for the game in quite some time, and considering a “great update” was promised to hit the game sometime in Q1 it can only be hoped that this presages more for the game in the near future. Hope springs eternal, right?

