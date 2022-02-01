Elder Scrolls Online begins testing update 33, Ascending Tide, and new Seaveil Spire house

As promised, Elder Scrolls Online’s update 33 and Ascending Tide DLC hit the public test server yesterday. The update and DLC aren’t expected out until March, so we’ve got at least a month to prowl around and scope out the DLC’s dungeon set as well as the account-wide achievement system coming in the free update. Of course, the dungeons both have ocean-faring themes.

“This first DLC features two challenging new PvE dungeons, Coral Aerie and Shipwright’s Regret, where you’re tasked with investigating the remnants of the once-proud All Flags Navy and assaulting a costal hideout of the mysterious Ascendant Order,” ZeniMax says. “Completing these dungeons also gives you the opportunity to obtain a number of new item sets, collectibles, achievements, and more.”

“As part of the free base game update, we are excited to add account wide Achievements so an Achievement you earn on one character will be shown as complete on all of your characters. We’ve also added several new PvP item sets that are earned from Rewards of the Worthy and Imperial City, in addition to a unique PvP Outfit Style. In the Crown Store, you’ll find a new Deconstruction Assistant and Multi-Rider Mounts for you to test during this PTS cycle.”

The update will also include a new house, Seaveil Spire, which YouTubers have already scoped out. It’s gorgeous, folks.

Prepare ahead of time with our first #ESO PTS patch notes of the year! https://t.co/Xgo311PTzh pic.twitter.com/BfWHlDSZMx — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 31, 2022