Crowfall tasks players with confectionery crafting for Valkyntine’s Day

I have to admit that I didn’t imagine that Crowfall would have a Valentine’s day event queues up, what with its population struggles and holiday sale to an investor who is also a game developer and player. But it has indeed kicked off just such an event – Valkyntine’s Day – and it even involves chocolate.

“Visit the Mystery Vendor in Dregs or Shadow Temples and purchase the Supersaturated Sugar Solution and Harvesting Toolkit: Flavonoids to start this harvesting and crafting event. […] When a player has a Supersaturated Sugar Solution in their inventory, the Chocolate Bars cooking recipe now has an additive available with Supersaturated Sugar Solution which instead creates Gourmet Chocolate Bars. […] Using a Gourmet Chocolate Bar gives Sugar Inspirations buff which unlocks several holiday-themed cooking recipes which combine together to create a Bowl of Hard Candy which produces the currency used in this event, Cosmic Sours.”

It’s actually one of the cuter crafting quests we’ve seen – how often to MMORPGs implement a detailed crafting system for making candy? Not often enough. The event is already live and runs through February 25th, so get cookin’.