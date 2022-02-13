The MOP Up: Fiesta Online logs into the Realm of Love

“The loveliest season of the year has begun and the little bees are busy transporting love letters from town to town. Bells are ringing softly in the background and your perfect wedding awaits!”

And indeed, Fiesta Online has many romantic activities happening, including a new map for wedding ceremonies (and other future events) as well as several Valentine’s Day quests

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up

Wolcen’s Patch 1.1.5.1 — now with more decimal places! — came out with a workaround fix for ultrawide monitors, a nerf to the War Table’s rewards, and a slew of fixes.

Old School RuneScape put its first development poll of the year out to the community, focusing on “a number of smaller changes.”

Eden Falling vowed that it will squash some of the alpha’s more horrendous bugs in the first part of 2022. “These updates will bring Eden Falling one big step closer to where the developers would like it to be, but there are no plans to slow down as the studio strives to make 2022 its best year yet!”

“A fix has been deployed for the Alder Lake issue that has been preventing certain players from launching the game,” announced SWTOR.

Osiris: New Dawn overhauled its user interface and is testing out some improvements to vehicles (such as headlights and different camera options).

Rogue Company put out its Year 2 Season 1 update: “The Neochrome Update kicks off this cold season with red hot content! Jackal has struck again, this time in a new map based in the Arctic Circle, Meltdown!”

The PlayerUnknown’s Battleground franchise propelled Krafton to an all-time revenue high of $1.57 billion in 2021, according to a press release.

Starbase added more ship repair terminals and new inventory windows to its early access build.

Prosperous Universe pushed out its APEX update this past week with new maps, a local market blocklist, taxation changes, and government programs.

Vendetta Online’s latest patch added 10 new custom-made missions and support for additional languages.

“The 9.1 Bonus Patch is LIVE in SMITE, and Hot Diggity Odin has been unleashed,” said Hi-Rez. “You can check him out, and all of the balance changes made now! ”

Nexon announced that it’s launching Mobile Dungeon & Fighter in Korea on March 24th.

Netmarble is working on a mobile edition of RF Online with some additional content. The title will “allow users to freely change their country or class.”

Now that it’s out on iOS and Android, have you picked up Crossout Mobile yet?

