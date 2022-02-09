PlanetSide 2 PC adds a Valentine’s Day directive and cash shop items, makes further Oshur tweaks

Love is in the air in the PC version of PlanetSide 2. Or at least bolts from a Valentine’s-themed crossbow are in the air. Which is kind of like the same thing, right? Try not to think too hard about it and just enjoy the seasonal event now available in the shooter.

The latest update to PS2 marks the love-loaded seasonal holiday with a thematic directive that includes two-player Matchmaker missions to complete, as well as a number of new cash shop items including the aforementioned Seraphim HLX heavy crossbow and a Lovestruck bundle with the weapon and various other Valentine’s cosmetics.

The patch has also come with a wide range of gameplay updates and fixes for Oshur, underwater content, and missions, and the update post closes with some word regarding player frustration related to respawning on non-Oshur continents. The complete patch notes offer all of the details, just look out for those angry Cupid crossbow bolts.

Servers are online, you can check the patch notes here https://t.co/4VSIzOpTIL — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) February 9, 2022