Lost Ark is adding another 15 servers in time for the official launch today

Yesterday, we noted that Lost Ark was unintentionally spewing founder packs repeatedly to players, resulting in multiple stacks of currency and salable cosmetics going out to some gamers. That’s fixed now, and Amazon is working on removing those ill-gotten gains from players, who will not be penalized.

But that’s not the only thing happening as Lost Ark prepares for its noon official free-to-play launch today. For starters, players had noted they were willing to switch servers to help with server overcrowding, but they couldn’t because that’d mean leaving their founder pack spoils behind. To solve this, Amazon and Smilegate are granting founder pack buyers one extra set of untradable exclusive items on their new home, though it’s not ready just yet.

Meanwhile, the devs have capped new-character-creation on servers with huge queues “for the foreseeable future,” meaning that if you’re on a big server now, it might be hard for friends to join you if they’ve waited until today to jump in.

On the other hand, these two bits of news together mean that you might consider jumping ship to one of the 15 brand-new servers opening up today in time for the launch – that appears to be in addition to the two servers added last night.

The servers are down right now for maintenance and a small patch ahead of launch.

