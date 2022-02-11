Palia ‘ready to begin alpha testing’ but won’t commit to a start date

Did you know that you can’t spell Palia without “pal?” And this upcoming “cozy” lifesim MMO might be your best friend indeed if it sends an alpha invite to your email inbox.

This may actually be happening right now, as the team announced that it is on the cusp of taking Palia into alpha testing. While there isn’t a firm start date yet, the language used in this week’s blog post makes it sound like the alpha is imminent, with invites going out this week to the widening field of testers.

“The vistas and valleys of Palia will soon be ready to explore once again as we begin preparations for our alpha,” the team said. “Kilima Village and its local shops are now ready to welcome more players.”

The Palia team said that it’ll be testing many aspects of the MMO in the alpha, including server load, villager romances, and the overall feel of the game: “Have we succeeded in creating a calm, cozy environment?”

Palia has no current launch window but expects more playtests in 2022. The alpha will be under an NDA for all those who participate.