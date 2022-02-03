Guild Wars 2 shows off End of Dragons’ cyberpunk-esque New Kaineng

With Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons close in the distance, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll be doing during your time not spent roaming the wilderness. Why not relax in a city full of jade technology, colorful lanterns, elegant statues, and silken garments? In other words, why not kick back and enjoy your downtime in New Kaineng, the city at the cultural heart of Cantha? It looks like a pretty fun place, as seen in the video down below.get eager to explore the city streets for yourself.
Source: Official Site
