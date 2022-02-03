Guild Wars 2 shows off End of Dragons’ cyberpunk-esque New Kaineng

With Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons close in the distance, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll be doing during your time not spent roaming the wilderness. Why not relax in a city full of jade technology, colorful lanterns, elegant statues, and silken garments? In other words, why not kick back and enjoy your downtime in New Kaineng, the city at the cultural heart of Cantha? It looks like a pretty fun place, as seen in the video down below.

The bad news is that you are going to have to wait a little longer to really dig into all of the fun parts of exploring the city because the expansion doesn’t launch until February 28th, but the good news is that there’s an extended preview on the way on this week’s Guild Chat episode tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EST. For now, though, check out the gallery below or the full video flythrough of the city and get eager to explore the city streets for yourself