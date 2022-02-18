Hi-Rez’s Global Agenda returns to Steam as an unlisted game

Global Agenda’s surprise resurrection may have started as an offhand test from Hi-Rez a few weeks ago, but now the MMO seems to be here to stay.

Players noticed that Hi-Rez Studios reactivated the science-fiction shooter’s Steam page, although it decided to keep it “unlisted” so that it wouldn’t show up in search results. In any case, getting the game back on Steam will not only help reconnect Global Agenda players with their long-lost love, but it gives hopes that Hi-Rez is once again investing into this franchise and its future.

