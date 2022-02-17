Palia announces that it’ll hold to a free-to-play business model

Wondering how much it’ll cost you to get down and cozy with Palia? Instead of going with a subscription or buy-to-play model, Singularity Six announced the upcoming MMO will be free-to-play with optional purchases.

‘Palia has to be available and accessible to everyone,” the studio said, “which means no subscription and no upfront purchase to play. We believe this decision helps break down as many barriers as possible for people to be able to play Palia together.”

Singularity Six said that it will “only be monetizing cosmetic content,” with an initial focus on outfits. It vowed not to charge for “core gameplay” or use “tricks” to pry open customers’ wallets.

“We believe that if we make the best game we can, along with presenting a transparent and truly optional monetization system—then we will find players who are happy to spend, allowing us to continue to reinvest back into Palia for years to come,” the studio said.

The studio showed off some of the cosmetic purchases that will be on the cash shop, which you can view below: