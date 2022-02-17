World of Warcraft previews the process of crafting mounts and pets in Eternity’s End

There’s a big narrative focus in patch 9.2 of World of Warcraft on being in Zereth Mortis, a forge of creation. This does not mean that you’ll get to make your own afterlife (with blackjack and hookers), but it does mean that you can take the time to make yourself your very own customized pets and mounts with the use of schematics! No, this is different from the time you tried to make your own custom shelled wolf with a turtle, a stapler, and a pair of pipe cleaners. This is much safer.

All players have to do is hunt down the schematics for making the mount or pet desired, the motes to fuel the creation (dropped by wildlife across the zones), a lattice to make the shape (dropped by appropriate critters based on the mount/pet you’re making), and a special rare item found in various places. So it’s still a bit involved, but it will allow you to make your own companions and steeds as you adventure through the zone. That’s not nothing.