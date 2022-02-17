Lost Ark patches in the groundwork for new server cluster Europe West

Amazon’s Lost Ark patch overnight wasn’t a huge one: It’s largely a list of bug fixes with dyes, store connection, in-game schedules, DX11, chat, and crashes. The most important bit ties into the ongoing load situation in Europe, whereby Amazon has previously said it will be adding a second region in Europe to better balance the playerbase there. Apparently, it’ll be called Europe West; we assume EU Central will be kept as it is.

“Implemented the groundwork for a new region to host servers in Europe, called ‘Europe West.’ While you will be able to see this region selection tab after the maintenance is complete, these servers will not be available to players immediately.”

As we’ve noted, players have been pretty prickly over the announcement of the new European region, which will not share data with EU Central and therefore won’t allow transfers when Amazon actually implements server transfer functionality, which it does not yet have.

As for the future, Amazon says it’s planning to unveil a roadmap and a more consistent downtime schedule. “Right now, the team is still operating in 24/7 launch mode. I know that downtimes have not always been ideal for folks, but we are working to get things out as fast as possible at the moment so we can reach a stable state,” the community manager wrote. “[F]or now we want to focus on getting the health of the game in an ideal place before we move too far towards the future.”

After maintenance, we'll have taken a major step towards opening a new region to host servers in Europe called Europe West. You'll see the region selection tab after maintenance is complete, but new servers will not be available immediately. We'll update you when it's available. — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 17, 2022