Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.1: Newfound Adventures is live today

The plot is over, the story came to a satisfying end, and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has wrapped up its tales… which means that it’s time to start a totally new adventure all over again, naturally. That’s the big centerpiece of today’s patch 6.1, which kicks off a new story arc for players to follow in the wake of the expansion’s promised conclusion. There are new challenges to overcome, new friends to make, and a whole lot of new things to be worried about across the world. Come on, it’s not like you expected the world to just stay saved, did you?Check out the full patch notes to get caught up.
Turn now the first page; brave the great unknown!#FFXIV Patch 6.1─Newfound Adventure, is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/0I88liyX0n
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 12, 2022
