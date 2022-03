Final Fantasy XIV explains its housing plot lottery for patch 6.1 along with clarifying data center travel

We don’t yet know exactly when patch 6.1 is going to arrive for Final Fantasy XIV, but we do know that it’s going to bring new housing plots. However, we also know that it’s going to bring a slightly different state of affairs for buying those housing plots, as outlined in the latest post on the official site. The short version is that players will enter into a lottery system by putting down a deposit, with a fixed period of time for lottery entries followed by winners being expected to claim their plots. No worries about not being the first person into the servers any more!

2) Source: Official Site ( 1

Advertisement

Data center travel, meanwhile, will not be going live immediately with the launch of patch 6.1, but it will be arriving in 6.18. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has apologized for having been slightly unclear in the most recent live letter about the changes, which prompted a lengthy post explaining how the game’s data centers are arranged and how data center travel will work . So if you’ve got friends on other centers you can’t wait to visit, this will be pertinent information.