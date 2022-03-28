Final Fantasy XIV explains its housing plot lottery for patch 6.1 along with clarifying data center travel

We don’t yet know exactly when patch 6.1 is going to arrive for Final Fantasy XIV, but we do know that it’s going to bring new housing plots. However, we also know that it’s going to bring a slightly different state of affairs for buying those housing plots, as outlined in the latest post on the official site. The short version is that players will enter into a lottery system by putting down a deposit, with a fixed period of time for lottery entries followed by winners being expected to claim their plots. No worries about not being the first person into the servers any more!

