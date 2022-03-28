Cross-faction grouping is open on the World of Warcraft PTR for patch 9.2.5

Soon, it will be possible for World of Warcraft players to group with players of the other faction for all sorts of instanced content. (Cue at least one person whining about something that’s been the focus of the lore in every single expansion.) How does that work? Well, you can take a look at Wowhead’s rundown of the feature to get a sense of the UI changes and the limitations of the system. Grouped players can communicate and understand one another even in the open world, but they cannot trade or share quests in the open world; however, items can be traded in instanced zones.

Speaking of instanced zones, the Season 3 Mythic Dungeon Invitational has been delayed one week since a lot of the participants were taking part in the race to world first for the Mythic raid. We say “were” because the race is over now, with Echo taking the first kill of the Jailer on March 26th.