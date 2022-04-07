Final Fantasy XIV updates its special site with more details on the extra features of patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure

It’s going to be time for the next Final Fantasy XIV patch in less than a week, but players still have a few more details to peruse today on the patch’s special site. Do you want to deliver items to Ameliance Leveilleur? Do you want to find out what the heck is going down with Hildibrand after his last outing? Do you want to race on hippo-drawn carriages? Then this update is for you, even if you’ll have to wait until patch 6.15 to do most of this stuff.

