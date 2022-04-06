Black Desert’s Eternal Winter is live along with a free-play event through April 13

Pay no attention to the warming temps outside: It’s Eternal Winter in Black Desert as of today. The promised expansion, which studio Pearl Abyss is calling its biggest to date, is now live for free for all western PC players.

“The Eternal Winter expansion introduces a new region called the Mountain of Eternal Winter, where players will venture into unknown lands to unravel a dark mystery. Throughout their journey, adventurers will get to meet new allies and old rivals, explore brand-new hunting grounds and embark on a host of activities including new boss fights, endgame locations and ice fishing. Players can now jump into the new region with their favourite character or Drakania, a brand new player class that wields a massive sword named Slayer and strikes fear into the hearts of her enemies.”

MOP’s Desert Oasis columnist Carlo has championed the game’s new player experience and argued that this is a great time to jump in if you’re a newbie to the game, and apparently Pearl Abyss plans to double down on that by essentially making the game free-to-play from now through April 13th. All players who join the game during this period will score a free “traveler edition” upgrade, so basically a free copy of the base game and a game pass to boot, with the expansion free on top of that.