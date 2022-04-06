New World fixes bugged quests and storage, preps Steam free-play weekend

New World’s overnight patch wasn’t a big one, but players will still want to scope out the patch notes, as the update fixes several of the issues introduced during the Heart of Madness update that dropped last week.

Notably, Amazon says it’s fixed the issue with storage chests not stacking quantity properly, as well as multiple bugs with the Into the Depths expedition, Tempest’s Soul quest line, and the Answer the Call main story quest. Plus, blunderbusses should no longer show up under muskets on the trading post and achievements should load properly at boot up.

The studio also says it’s patched in prepwork for the Steam free weekend, which it announced last night. That event begins tomorrow, April 7th, at 1 p.m. EDT, in conjunction with a 40% off sale for the game itself.