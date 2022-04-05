New World is running a free-play event on Steam all weekend

If for some reason you haven’t found your way into Amazon’s New World since its launch last fall, this is your moment: The company is running a freebie weekend on Steam from this Thursday through Monday.

“Starting April 7 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC), we’re hosting a Steam Free Weekend that will run through April 11 at 10AM PT. During this limited-time event, players will be able to try out New World and the recent updates we’ve made for free. New players can also save 40% on the Standard and Deluxe editions of New World when purchased between April 7 at 10AM PT and April 18 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC). Players who join in for the Steam Free Weekend will have their progress saved and will be able to pick up where they left off when the weekend ends if they elect to buy New World.”

Do note that freebie weekend players won’t be able to choose from the entire list of servers, which might make it difficult to play on crowded server with friends; Amazon does say that it will be merging the free servers following the freebie weekend.

The free weekend is coming in the wake of a relatively successful update that’s charmed our own rather skeptical New World columnist and potentially stopped its playerbase bleed.