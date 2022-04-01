Gamigo says RIFT’s ‘great first update’ is still happening, still won’t acknowledge layoffs

Readers will recall that at the top of the week, we reported the unfortunate news that Gamigo had conducted widespread layoffs from multiple MMO teams under its purview, including RIFT and Trove. At the time, we also pointed out the layoffs were especially bad news for RIFT, as Gamigo and parent company MGI had promised a big update for Q2 2022 that obviously did not happen.

Well, now Gamigo says it’s still happening – it’s just late, you see, and the studio has chosen April Fools’ Day to announce this, except it doesn’t appear to be a joke. The wording is unclear, it sounds like the patch is coming in April and consists of reskins, new quests, Carnival of the Ascended, and the 11th anniversary (which actually was a full month ago).

“We know that all of you are waiting for the announced Q1 update, we need to inform you, that the update will not happen during Q1. We apologize that the update cannot be released as announced, but as you know, game content development can always experience delays that cannot be anticipated in advance. With that out of the way, we want to share some uplifting news. We would like to inform you that our great team of developers are working on the next patch coming in April. So far, they gave you a small taste of what they can do with the new quests during the Hellbug CTA. But that is not all, they have also added a host of new quests to the Budgie CTA as well as some reskinned mounts and wings to add to your vast collections of both! That is still not all either, they have reset Battlepass Season 1 for everyone so even veteran players who have already done it can participate again and still get some nifty things out of it! Carnival is also coming, and along with all the Carnival games and masks we will be celebrating the 11th Anniversary too!”

Gamigo hasn’t acknowledged the layoffs, made a statement, or responded to press inquiries about the situation, but at the end of this post, it admits that it “had to say goodbye” to CM Vilya, which is an odd way of phrasing “laid off along with many other devs and CMs.” There’s also no acknowledgement of the dead forums, which have now been offline with no explanation from the studio for close to two months.

